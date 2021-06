I’ve been a fan of the UVA baseball program since watching the CWS the year they won. I knew this year’s team was ranked #5 preseason, but didn’t play well early. During the VT-UVA series I commented that UVA would likely pass VT in the standings, and that teams wouldn’t want to face them in the playoffs. For this I was called crazy. The combination of great pitching & defense, and timely hitting will make UVA a contender to win it all.