Ford Passes 100,000 Reservations for 2022 F-150 Lightning

The Ford F1-150 Lightning is arguably one of the most impressive all-electric pickups on the market today. Starting at a very aggressive price and designed for the F-150’s classic buyers, the Lightning seemed like a great shoo-in as the electric truck market’s next best-seller. Ford, however, has been quite reserved about the Lightning’s full pricing details, at least, until now. And if the recent information about the F-150 Lightning proves accurate, it would appear that Ford’s electric pickup will command a pretty steep premium over the Tesla Cybertruck.