Ford Passes 100,000 Reservations for 2022 F-150 Lightning
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning made quite some waves when it came out. Understandably so. American consumers love pickup trucks and the F-150 Lightning is a somewhat affordable pickup truck with a decent amount of range and serious towing capability. There's no reason why the F-150 Lightning won't be a hit. Apparently, the F-150 Lightning is a huge hit, as the Detroit Free Press reports that the American automaker has received 100,000 reservations since the truck made its official debut.www.futurecar.com