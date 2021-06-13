Cancel
Ford Passes 100,000 Reservations for 2022 F-150 Lightning

By Original Vineeth Joel Patel
futurecar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning made quite some waves when it came out. Understandably so. American consumers love pickup trucks and the F-150 Lightning is a somewhat affordable pickup truck with a decent amount of range and serious towing capability. There's no reason why the F-150 Lightning won't be a hit. Apparently, the F-150 Lightning is a huge hit, as the Detroit Free Press reports that the American automaker has received 100,000 reservations since the truck made its official debut.

www.futurecar.com
