Football fans have a right to boo the England team for “taking the knee” in protest at racism, the home secretary has said.Priti Patel said the anti-racism protest associated with the Black Lives Matter movement amounted to “gesture politics” and dodged a question about whether she would boo herself.She claims Black Lives Matter protests had had a “devastating” impact and criticised the pulling down of the “famous” Bristol statue of slave trader Edward Colston.“I just don't support people participating in that type of gesture politics,” she told broadcaster GB News.Ms Patel said it was “all well to support a cause...