The 2021 boys tennis season was a huge success in Gibson County as all three local programs had moments to remember. Wood Memorial caught fire at the end of the season to close the year and head into 2022 with momentum, Gibson Southern placed third in the Pocket Athletic Conference and sent a doubles duo to the individual state tournament and Princeton Community had their winningest season in school history that included a sectional title and trip to the regional championship.

