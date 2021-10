Candiace Dillard doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion, even though the ‘Anaconda’ rapper was tough on her. Nicki Minaj may have been a tough guest co-host of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion alongside Andy Cohen, but Candiace Dillard seemed unfazed by the rapper’s toughness on her. The 34-year-old reality star admitted that she would completely take part in the reunion all over again in a new interview with ET on Tuesday October 19. Candiace gave the 38-year-old rapper props for how knowledgable she was about the show, and was overall happy to have her take part in the reunion.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO