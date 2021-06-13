Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron now awake after losing consciousness in Cheektowaga pursuit

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirms to 7 Eyewitness News that police officer Jonathan Negron is now awake and conscious after he lost consciousness during a police pursuit in Cheektowaga on June 3.

The crash resulted in Negron being sent to the TICU at Erie County Medical Center where he's been recovering for over a week.

A Rochester teen was arraigned for unlawfully fleeing police and causing the crash.

Buffalo police tell 7 Eyewitness News that Negron is able to speak as well but in a very limited capacity.

Anyone wishing to send get well wishes can send their messages to Buffalo Police Department Headquarters.

Officer Jonathan Negron

c/o Buffalo Police Headquarters

68 Court Street

Buffalo, NY 14202