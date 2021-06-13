Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron now awake after losing consciousness in Cheektowaga pursuit

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4bf7_0aTCegwM00

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirms to 7 Eyewitness News that police officer Jonathan Negron is now awake and conscious after he lost consciousness during a police pursuit in Cheektowaga on June 3.

The crash resulted in Negron being sent to the TICU at Erie County Medical Center where he's been recovering for over a week.

A Rochester teen was arraigned for unlawfully fleeing police and causing the crash.

Buffalo police tell 7 Eyewitness News that Negron is able to speak as well but in a very limited capacity.

Anyone wishing to send get well wishes can send their messages to Buffalo Police Department Headquarters.

Officer Jonathan Negron
c/o Buffalo Police Headquarters
68 Court Street
Buffalo, NY 14202

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Cheektowaga, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#Awake#Consciousness#7 Eyewitness News#Ticu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related