Algeria cancels France 24's operating licence: state media

By ALEXANDER KLEIN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
France 24 said Algerian authorities had given the channel a final warning on March 13, over its 'coverage of Friday marches' of the long-running Hirak anti-government protest movement /AFP/File

Algeria cancelled the accreditation of France 24, the communications ministry said Sunday, a day after parliamentary elections in the former French colony.

The move was due to the satellite news channel's "clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions", the ministry and government spokesman Ammar Belhimer said, in quotes carried by the APS news agency.

The outlet said authorities had given the channel a final warning on March 13, over its "coverage of Friday marches" of the long-running Hirak anti-government protest movement.

In a statement Sunday, the public broadcast service said it was "surprised not to have received any explanation" for the move, stressing that "we cover Algerian news transparently, independently and honestly".

The French government, which has tense ties with Algiers, did not immediately comment.

Both foreign and local journalists in Algeria often face bureaucratic and unclear procedures to obtain permission to work.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Algeria 146 out of 180 countries and territories in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, a 27-place drop from 2015.

The withdrawal of France 24's accreditation came a day after the North African country held legislative elections, with almost 70 percent of voters abstaining according to official figures.

It also comes amid mounting official pressure against the Hirak and a string of arrests of journalists and opposition figures.

Although former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down in 2019 in the face of anti-regime protests, demonstrations have continued, demanding an overhaul of the ruling system in place since independence from France in 1962.

The authorities say the movement's main demands have been met, and accuse the remaining protestors of working against Algeria's interests.

AFP

AFP

