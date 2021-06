Free to Attend and Featuring Works From Local Artists, Live Music, Cocktails, Bites and More!. Kicking Off Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4 p.m. Situated in the heart of Buckhead’s shopping district, Shops Around Lenox is inviting Atlantans and visitors alike to explore, celebrate and purchase works from an array of local artists during its new summer pop-up gallery series. Kicking off Saturday, June 12, 2021, the art-infused, summer series will be held twice a month on June 12th and 26th, July 10th and 24th, and August 8th and 21st and feature live music, cocktails, bites and more. Each pop-up gallery event will showcase new artists and will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shops Around Lenox’s Pop-Gallery is free to attend and ages are welcome.