Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 match for free and from anywhere

After more than two decades of waiting, Scotland are finally making their first appearance at a major tournament since 1998 and the Tartan Army will be out in force to roar on the boys in blue with 12,000 fans allowed at Hampden Park. The pressure's on right from the start for both teams, who'll be eyeing this game as a must-win. Follow our guide to watch a Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group D game from anywhere.