BRONX, NY – After a couple of weeks without MLS action (besides SKC vs Austin last weekend), Matt Turner and the New England Revolution were back with a bang on the road! The Euros and Copa America continue to roll on so teams across the league are missing players but the various qualifiers in the international break have been put back on hold. It was huge weekend across the league, Columbus playing their final game at Historic Crew Stadium whilst Austin FC finally opened their brand new Q2 Stadium. Focusing on the Revs though and it was quite the clash for them at Red Bull Arena.