Guardians of the Galaxy Game Trailer Reveals Story-Driven Eidos Montreal Experience

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-rumored story-driven Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal has been revealed. Square Enix premiered its debut trailer during the Square Enix E3 2021 Summer Showcase event, showing an action-packed third-person spin on the classic Marvel characters. Eidos Montreal says that some of the decisions you make will impact the story, and it sounds like you’ll only be able to play as Star-Lord. However, it also seems that you’ll be able to use some of the abilities of the other Guardians.

