For Loki, 2012 was literally yesterday. The titular trickster god of the new Marvel Disney+ jam isn’t the same man who teamed up with Thor in Ragnarok or briefly fought against Thanos in Infinity War. This is a throwback Loki, which is appropriate because the show itself is the most accessible, fun, and clever Marvel product since the “first” Avengers in 2012. With Loki, the novelty of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels fresh again. Even if you’re lukewarm on Marvel in general, there’s a real chance you’ll love Loki. It’s exciting without being slavish to action schlock, and thoughtful without feeling like a discount philosophy class. No spoilers ahead.