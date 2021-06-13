Cancel
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Is an Action RPG from Team Ninja, PS5 Demo Out Today

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin looks like Dark Souls and Final Fantasy had a baby, and it’s coming to PC and consoles sometime next year. Birthed out of a collaboration between Square Enix, Koei Tecmo Games, and Team Ninja, this more actiony take on the Final Fantasy franchise was announced during the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 digital presentation. It’s set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2022, but you won’t have to wait that long to play it. A free demo is launching exclusively on PlayStation 5 today and will be available until June 24.

