Here's our first look at Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has shown off the Black Panther expansion for Marvel's Avengers. During its E3 showcase, Square Enix released a new cinematic trailer that gives us a look at this upcoming free expansion. "Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires," reads...

www.eurogamer.net
