This week, the CDC recently deemed the Delta variant, first identified in India, a "variant of concern," revealing that it is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19. Many experts—including Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb—worry that it has the potential to provoke a new COVID surge, after months of declining infections, hospitalizations and deaths. F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale Medicine physician and researcher at Yale School of Medicine, explains why he too is concerned about B.1.617.2.