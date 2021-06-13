Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Expansion Trailer Reveals August Release
Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have given us a good look at the Black Panther content coming to Marvel's Avengers. Officially titled Black Panther – War for Wakanda, footage of the expansion in action premiered during Square Enix's Summer Showcase and gave us a good look at how Marvel's Avengers will take players to Wakanda. As a description for the expansion describes, "Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires." Black Panther – War for Wakanda will launch in August of this year, but you can see the expansion trailer below.