By Michael Malaszczyk: It’s very rare that a champion is appreciated more in defeat than during their time at the top. But in the case of former unified WBO, WBA, IBF, and lineal heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, that is very much the story. Wladimir had a nearly decade-long reign of dominance as the number one boxer in the heavyweight division before being eventually dethroned by Tyson Fury. That historically long reign of Klitschko is not likely to be repeated any time soon, and it has given Klitschko a deserved position as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO