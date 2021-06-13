Cancel
Campbell County, TN

THP: No injuries reported after three cars crash on I-75 in Campbell Co. Sunday afternoon

WBIR
WBIR
 7 days ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported after three cars crashed on I-75 North in Campbell County Sunday afternoon. According to a report, they said the crash happened near the 136-mile marker at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. They said a 2014 Chrysler 2LM driven by Joseph Duby Jr., 54, hit a 2013 GMC Sierra on the highway as it was driving behind it. The Sierra then crashed into a 2013 Volvo S60, according to a report.

#Cars#I 75#Volvo S60#Traffic Accident#Campbell Co#Chrysler#Gmc Sierra
