Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy looks way better than Avengers

Back in 2017, Square Enix announced that they would be teaming up with Marvel to produce multiple games based on the increasingly popular universe from the comics and beyond. At the time, the only confirmed game was Marvel’s Avengers, which released last year to a mixed reaction. Shortly after the official announcement, however, rumors started to spread that Eidos Montreal would be shifting away from their recent work on the Deus Ex series to focus on their own Marvel game, with early signs pointing to that project being based on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Over four years later, these rumors can finally be confirmed as fact, as Square Enix used nearly half of their E3 2021 showcase earlier this week to show extended gameplay of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Set in an original Guardians universe, the upcoming game will put players in control of Star-Lord and will provide opportunities through the combat and choice-based narrative to inspire the actions of the rest of the crew, including Rocket, Gamora, Drax and Groot.