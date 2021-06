Samsung isn’t making a Galaxy Note 21 this year because of the ongoing chip shortage. Samsung revealed as much a few months ago, but various rumors claimed in the past that the Korean giant was already looking to ditch the Note and replace it with something else. The chip shortage might have been the perfect excuse. Foldable handsets could be just the kind of flagship Androids that cater to Note buyers, and Samsung will try to pull off the switch this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables will launch alongside the Galaxy S21 FE in August, during an Unpacked event that would have been used to introduce the Note in previous years. That’s what most reports have claimed so far. Now, a couple of new leaks give us the purported Unpacked event date for the new handsets, as well as the expected release date for the Fold 3, Flip 3, and Samsung’s new Galaxy smartwatches.