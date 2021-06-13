Babylon’s Fall Trailer Confirms PS5 Release in Addition to PS4 and Steam
During the Square Enix E3 presentation, the publisher announced that Babylon’s Fall will launch on PlayStation 5, along with PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. PlatinumGames provided some more details, noting that Babylon’s Fall is a live-service game, but it could also be played solo. It follows the traditional hack-and-slash gameplay style seen in the studio’s other games, like NieR: Automata. A closed beta for Babylon’s Fall will be coming later.www.escapistmagazine.com