Babylon’s Fall Trailer Confirms PS5 Release in Addition to PS4 and Steam

By George Yang
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Square Enix E3 presentation, the publisher announced that Babylon’s Fall will launch on PlayStation 5, along with PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. PlatinumGames provided some more details, noting that Babylon’s Fall is a live-service game, but it could also be played solo. It follows the traditional hack-and-slash gameplay style seen in the studio’s other games, like NieR: Automata. A closed beta for Babylon’s Fall will be coming later.

www.escapistmagazine.com
