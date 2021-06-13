Cancel
Video Games

Life is Strange Remastered Collection releases this September

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remastered versions of the original Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm now have a release date of 30th September. As announced during Square Enix's E3 showcase, the two remastered games will be available as part of a Life is Strange Remastered Collection. Players can expect to find "updated visuals across characters and environments," including "vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance" and "updated and refined" gameplay puzzles.

#Life Is Strange#Square Enix#Stadia#Xbox One
