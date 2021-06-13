Life is Strange Remastered Collection releases this September

Hard Copy Games revealed that The Eternal Castle Remastered will be coming out on June 24th both physically and digitally. While the game will drop onto PC and consoles on that date with a digital release, those who are looking to collect the game around the world will have a chance to get a physical edition as they will be releasing 1,000 copies of the Limited Physical Edition, planned for release late 2021. There will be two variant covers and, according to the team, some potential goodies included in the mix to make it even more collectible. The game is pretty awesome and you can tell this particular one was a labor of love, especially with the way they designed the pixel art for this. So having a collector's version is just the thing fans of it could use.