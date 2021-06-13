Halle Bailey & Her 'Little Mermaid' Prince Get Matching Earrings
Halle Bailey and actor Jonah Hauer-King have a fun memento of their time filming The Little Mermaid together. In the live-action version of Disney's take on the beloved fairytale, Halle stars as the humanophile finned sea princess, and Jonah plays the human prince who steals her heart. The original Ariel was obsessed with collecting pretty much anything from the world "where they stay all day in the sun," so she'd probably be a fan of the matching jewelry that Halle and Jonah are pictured rocking in an adorable new photo.www.inquisitr.com