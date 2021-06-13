Halle Bailey & Her 'Little Mermaid' Prince Get Matching Earrings

Prano Bailey-Bond didn’t put pen to paper until much later, but you could say the seeds for “Censor” were planted when she was just eight years old, daring to pop in a film that had been rated “12” in her native Wales and having the TV presenter Simon Bates warn that it was illegal for anyone under 12 to continue to watch this VHS. While her parents assured her that no one in the house would be locked up for this offense, the fear stuck with her as well as a curiosity about how such a rating was arrived at as she developed a taste for directing horror, from staging a play inspired by “The Evil Dead” when she was studying theater to a series of terror-filled short films that have made her feature debut much-anticipated. She ends up delivering more than even her biggest fans could have ever hoped for with the psychological thriller starring Niamh Algar as Enid Baines, a poor soul who works for the film ratings board in England at its most demanding period during the early 1980s when conservatism was at an all-time high with Margaret Thatcher in power and the ability to produce movies on the cheap with the advent of VHS allowing for horror films crude in both their production and bloodletting flooding the market.