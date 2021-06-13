Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Hundreds gather in Skopje for NMacedonia's Euro 2020 debut

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqTNW_0aTCc2qF00

Hundreds gather in Skopje for NMacedonia’s Euro 2020 debut

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Skopje, many wrapped in the yellow and red national flag, gathered in a park Sunday to watch North Macedonia’s debut at the European Championship.

The country’s national soccer team played Austria in Bucharest while people back home watched the match on a big screen at a park in the Novo Lisiche neighborhood, many chanting “Macedonia, Macedonia.”

At halftime, with the teams even at 1-1, 73-year-old retiree Vladimir Kocevski told The Associated Press he was “pleasantly surprised” by the score.

“The battle is grave,” he said, “but I do hope we will endure and will score another goal at the end.”

Unfortunately for the gathering, the goals at the end were scored by Austria, which went on to win the Euro 2020 match 3-1.

Vlatko Gicev was understandably disappointed with the result, but he remained optimistic about the team’s chances at the tournament.

“This is just one game and I hope we will be better in the next games,” the 39-year-old Gicev said.

North Macedonia, which gained FIFA and UEFA membership in 1994, still has at least two more matches to play at Euro 2020 — against Ukraine in Bucharest on Thursday and then against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 21.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-place teams.

An estimated 5,000 Macedonians made the trip to Bucharest to support the national team. Among them was a government “troika” led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. He was accompanied by foreign minister Bujar Osmani and economic minister Krechnik Bekteshi.

“We are going to support the Macedonian national team,” Zaev wrote on Facebook. “Together we are stronger, only united can we succeed. Go ahead guys, the whole country is cheering for you!”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skopje#Skopje#Ap#Macedonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Euro
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cruise passengers test positive for Covid-19 in Italy

(CNN) — Two passengers on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair were traveling on the MSC Seaside cruise ship and disembarked with their families in Syracuse, Sicily, on Tuesday, MSC told CNN on Wednesday. The two passengers were asymptomatic. The cruise had previously...
Politicsgreekcitytimes.com

Skopje honours Nikos Kotzias on country’s 30 years of independence from Yugoslavia

Former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is among thirty personalities honoured by North Macedonia and the country’s Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani, for the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, IBNA reported. “This year, the Republic of Northern Macedonia celebrates the 30th anniversary of its independence,...
SoccerBBC

Euros 2020: Hundreds of fans still to fly to Wales' games

Hundreds of Welsh fans are expected in Azerbaijan for Wales' opening Euro 2020 match, despite travel guidance. Thousands were due to fly to the capital Baku this week for the start of the tournament, which has been delayed by a year because of the pandemic. Wales play Switzerland in Baku...
Soccernordot.app

Turkey not dwelling on disappointing Euro 2020 debut against Italy

Turkey national team coach Senol Gunes is not planning to dwell on the team's 3-0 defeat to Italy at the Euro 2020 opener, and instead is focusing on the challenges ahead. "The competition goes on. We still have two important games," he said. "We will tick this off and prepare for the matches."
UEFAThe Independent

NMacedonia wants Austria's Arnautović punished for outburst

The North Macedonian soccer federation has submitted a request to UEFA asking for Austria striker Marko Arnautović to be punished for a nationalist outburst after he scored a goal at the European Championship. The federation said the outburst was directed at Ezgjan Alioski, who is of Albanian origin. Arnautović's father...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

BIRN Fact-Check: Skopje Mayor’s Green Agenda a Work in Progress

When Petre Silegov became mayor of the North Macedonia capital, Skopje, in 2017 he promised a dramatic shift towards ‘green’ projects in order to tackle alarming levels of pollution. With local elections due in the autumn, BIRN took a look at how many of his promises have been met. Petre...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ronaldo ready for 'perfect' Euros debut in front of full stadium

Ronaldo said on Monday he was looking forward to beginning Euro 2020 in front of a packed Puskas Arena against Hungary as he prepares to lead defending champions Portugal in their search for a repeat triumph. At 36 years old Ronaldo is set take the field in front of 68,000...
UEFAgreekcitytimes.com

MEP Kefalogiannis: Skopje blatantly violated Prespa Agreement at EURO 2020

New Democracy Member of European Parliament Manolis Kefalogiannis denounced the “blatant violation of the Prespa Agreement in the EURO” football competition, bringing the issue to the European Parliament. In a question to the European Commission, he pointed out that “the Latin expression ‘pacta sunt servanda’ is now an international terminology,...
UEFApsgtalk.com

Report: Verratti on Track to Make Euro 2020 Debut Against Switzerland

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was kept out of the Italian national team’s Euro 2020 opener against Turkey due to a right knee injury. The PSG talent now may be available to feature in the upcoming showdown with Switzerland as he has made promising progress with his injury. For one,...
Rock MusicMAXIMUM ROCKNROLL

Skopje vs Sheffield split LP

A battle between two hardcore bands that are a match made in hell. In the left corner is NERVOUS SS from Macedonia, a vicious TOTALITÄR-esque hardcore killing machine keeping the Scandinavian sound alive. In the right corner is RAT CAGE from the UK, same core as the above but with a more USHC influence from bands like POISON IDEA. Sometimes punk splits seem like a dumping ground for unreleased material. Not in this case—you get the sense that you are listening to a full album. So, who has won in this battle of Skopje vs Sheffield? The fucking punk scene!
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Montenegro's parliament sacks minister over Srebrenica genocide denial

BELGRADE, June 18 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament adopted a resolution on the 1995 Srebrenica genocide late on Thursday and dismissed the pro-Serb justice minister over his denial of the massacre, a move that may threaten the stability of the bickering ruling coalition. In the resolution, the 81-seat parliament condemned the...
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Activists protest EU migration policies at Croatian border

MALJEVAC, Croatia — (AP) — Dozens of human rights advocates briefly blocked Croatia’s border with Bosnia on Saturday to protest the European Union’s migration policies. The protesters demanded that EU’s border agency, Frontex, be dismantled and countries end their pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Waving banners reading...
Europenewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Thousands of Scotland fans gather in central London

Large crowds of Tartan Army supporters congregate to watch the Euro 2020 match against England. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
UEFAgreekcitytimes.com

Zaev to ERT: Issue of national team’s name Macedonia at EURO 2020 will be resolved

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, in a written statement to the broadcaster ERT on Friday concerning the Euro 2020 jerseys. Zoran said that the issue concerning the kit worn by the country’s national team in the EURO 2020 has already been raised and will be resolved based on the Prespa Agreement and UEFA rules.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Scoring becomes key as Spain and Poland meet at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Spain and Poland will have a common challenge when they meet Saturday at the European Championship. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Marred by Tensions, Kosovo–Serbia Dialogue Awaits New Momentum

As the fraught dialogue restarted on Tuesday with a meeting between Kosovo’s Albin Kurti and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic, two former coordinators from both sides recap the mistakes made so far and the challenges ahead. It was not the most auspicious get-together. When Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti finally met Serbia’s...