During tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown Jimmy Uso confronted his brother Jey. Last week the Usos lost their chance at the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles in controversial fashion as the refree blew the call when Dominik Mysterio rolled up Jimmy Uso and counted to three – when Uso’s shoulder was up at the count of two. This lead to the Usos being granted another rematch that night against Dominik and Rey Mysterio – which the team lost when ‘Head of the Table’ and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered, causing a disqualification. This Roman Reigns Vs. Jimmy Uso major spoiler rumor was revealed not too long ago.