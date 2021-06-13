Game Builder Garage tips and tricks: Beginners guide to creating video games
If the thought of crafting your own games has ever crossed your mind, then Game Builder Garage is the game for you. First introduced with Nintendo Labo, Game Builder Garage teaches players the ins and outs of basic visual programming and design thanks to exercises and tutorials crafted by the minds at Nintendo. If you thought building your own levels in Super Mario Maker 2 was complex, you haven't seen anything yet. It's sure to be a hit with younger Switch gamers and aspiring game designers alike.www.imore.com