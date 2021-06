This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is the go-home edition ahead of this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It is not every day that we get to preview a Hell in a Cell match taking place on SmackDown, but tonight’s show will have just that – with two competitors facing off in the unholy structure. On SmackDown. Two days before the PPV of the same name – more on that later. In addition to the Hell in a Cell match, SmackDown has broken away from recent tradition and has announced a flurry of other matches and segments for us to preview. It is Christmas in June! So let’s not waste anymore time; here is the preview!