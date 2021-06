LSU’s first visit to Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season didn’t go so well for the Tigers. The then-14th-ranked Tigers played three thrilling games against then-ninth-ranked Tennessee but lost all three of them, and legendary coach Paul Mainieri was not happy about any of it. He didn’t like the result of the games. He didn’t like the way Tennessee’s fans acted. He didn’t like the way Tennessee’s players acted. He made all of that crystal clear in an interview the following week with a radio station back in Baton Rouge.