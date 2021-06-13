Parts shortage hits HVAC industry

It's peak time for HVAC companies, but there is a challenge. The HVAC industry is facing a parts shortage.

That means if your unit breaks down there is a possibility you could be waiting a few days for repair. The HVAC experts at Strongbuilt Plumbing and Air said they saw the parts shortage start last summer and began taking action.

“We were hoping with everything opening back up, we wouldn't run into another issue like this again, but we're seeing it kind of dip down a little bit still. Hopefully, it's going to start going back up again,” said Brandon Schamahorn,

He said his techs are stocked because the company began ordering in bulk when they noticed the shortage.

“We're trying to avoid wait times. Last year, we were waiting a couple of days to get people installed or waiting for a couple of days just to get parts to be installed at client's houses,” he said.

In the meantime, Schamahorn tells Tucsonans not to panic because of the shortage.

“We can always do whatever we can to keep their systems up and running for the meantime—until we can get things. Sometimes you have special motors that you might have to order that may take a couple of days whether they're coming from Texas [or] California, we just want to make sure we can service those clients,” he said.

Schamahorn added changing air filters monthly and keeping the area around your coils clean can prevent big repairs.