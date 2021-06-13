Cancel
NBA

Kyrie Irving injury update: Steve Nash says Nets 'crossing our fingers' guard not out long with ankle sprain

By Jasmyn Wimbish, Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing in pain on the ground and grabbing at his right ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but would miss the remainder of the game. The good news is that head coach Steve Nash said Irving's initial X-rays came back negative. The star guard will undergo further testing and treatment in the coming days. Irving left Fiserv Forum using crutches and with his right ankle in a walking boot, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

www.cbssports.com
