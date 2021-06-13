Guardians of the Galaxy game, coming from the developers of the Deus Ex, announced during Square Enix Presents at E3 2021. Eidos Montreal has officially announced the Guardians of the Galaxy game set to release October 26, 2021. Players will play as Star-Lord in a third-person action-adventure using his signature jet boots and elemental gun to take down intergalactic threats, like Lady Hellbender. The game will of course also feature the other Guardians, specifically the lineup popularized by the MCU, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax the Destroyer, and Groot. While you play as Star-Lord, you’ll have the ability to call on the other members to fight along side you, and they’ll constantly be around to chat with each other and you as you play the game. The game is also including a choice system that affects the story as you play as well as an awesome 80’s inspired soundtrack to fully embody the current spirit of the franchise.