Portland International Airport (PDX) is a base for Alaska Airlines and the home airport for the largest city in Oregon. When also factoring in its regional operations, Alaska Airlines is the largest airline at the airport and serves more destinations than any other carrier in the city. However, there is still room for growth. Alaska Airlines envisions a growing commitment to the airport and giving the airport even more importance in its network, according to Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska.