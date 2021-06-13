Redfall Announcement Trailer
Redfall Announcement Trailer released during the Xbox & Betheseda Keynote during E3 2021. There are numerous games about fighting aliens, zombies, or other like monsters, but it is hard to recall the last vampire-slaying game. Outside of Castlevania and sort of Devil May Cry, vampires feel a bit sparse in gaming and somehow have not been used in the same ways zombies and monsters have. Vampires seem like a more imposing threat than zombies. They are also undead and feed on humans, but seem to have a collectively more powerful array of abilities and infinite more capable intellects. Thankfully there’s Redfall!fanboynation.com