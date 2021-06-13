Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Redfall Announcement Trailer

By Kevin Fenix
fanboynation.com
 7 days ago

Redfall Announcement Trailer released during the Xbox & Betheseda Keynote during E3 2021. There are numerous games about fighting aliens, zombies, or other like monsters, but it is hard to recall the last vampire-slaying game. Outside of Castlevania and sort of Devil May Cry, vampires feel a bit sparse in gaming and somehow have not been used in the same ways zombies and monsters have. Vampires seem like a more imposing threat than zombies. They are also undead and feed on humans, but seem to have a collectively more powerful array of abilities and infinite more capable intellects. Thankfully there’s Redfall!

fanboynation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic Vampires#Bethesda Softworks#Fps#Prey#Devinder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

No More Heroes - Steam Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Travis Touchdown makes his way to PC via Steam when No More Heroes arrives on June 9, 2021. Check out the trailer. In No More Heroes, Travis Touchdown starts off as the #11 ranked assassin in the United Assassins Association (UAA). With his trusty beam katana, he must face off against the world's top 10 assassins. No More Heroes arrives on PC with support for HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, and additional features including Steam Cloud support.
Video GamesIGN

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle - Steam Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Get another look at No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle in this trailer, and join Travis Touchdown in this sequel when the game arrives on PC via Steam on June 9, 2021. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of becoming the #1 assassin in the UAA. He takes it a little too easy, however, and finds himself falling all the way down the ranks to #51. Travis is on a mission to reclaim his #1 position and fend off new challengers. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle arrives on PC with support for HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, and additional features including Steam Cloud support.
Video Gamesava360.com

Trifox - Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4

Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Samurai Simulator' Announced For PC - Screens & Trailer

Samurai Simulator is a complex feudal Japan life simulator with extensive RPG mechanics where you play as a young adept of the art of bushido, who finds his master and pledges allegiance to him. Venture on the way of the samurai! Fight epic battles, serve your Daimyo, defend your honor,...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Elderand' Announced For PC And Console - Screens & Trailer

In Elderand players will experience a Lovecraftian inspired, story-driven action RPG game that forces players to use skill-based combat to take down deadly creatures. Explore and Fight in a dreadful world rich in treasures and deadly creatures. Elderand is a love letter to classic Metroidvania games that allow players to forge their own paths as they unveil the darkness.
Video GamesIGN

Rubber Bandits - Announcement Trailer

Check out this fun trailer for this upcoming physics-based multiplayer party brawler, Rubber Bandits. A playable sneak preview, Rubber Bandits: Summer Prologue, featuring a variety of summer-themed levels, weapons, and characters, is available now on Steam. Rubber Bandits launches in 2021.
Video Gamestheawesomer.com

Redfall (Trailer)

The developers of Prey and Dishonored are working on this new open-world co-op FPS. It takes place in an island town, where evil vampires have blocked out the sun and cut off access. The remaining humans work together to gather resources and slay vampires in a quest to survive. Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC Summer 2022.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything We Know About Redfall

We now know what Arkane Austin have been working on since Prey. At the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase it was revealed they are working on a brand new IP, titled Redfall. Redfall has been described as a single-player or co-op open world immersive shooter. No more details were given but the reveal was accompanied with a beautiful announcement trailer.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Dishonored Studio Reveals Jaw-Dropping Trailer For Vampire Shooter 'Redfall'

From Arkane, Redfall has utterly blown us away at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase because it is like the seriously stylish love child of Wolfenstein and Stranger Things. Rumours were running rampant that Arkane (the developer behind Dishonored and Prey) had its nose to the grindstone creating a much more supernatural game than its previous projects. I suppose the foundations had been laid with Deathloop, but there's a definite sense that the developer has let loose here. The trailer pops with colour and style, with that red font and snappy acerbic humour giving me major '80s vibes. It appears that on this Earth, vampires have taken over, ensuring that the night is never safe again from these terrifying and relentless creatures. Fortunately for us, this quartet of warriors aren't going to give up without a fight, and without stopping for snacks on the way.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope officially announced in “Liber” trailer

The Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was pretty much on a roller coaster before it was announced at E3 2017. The low-quality leaked assets that showed Mario shooting a gun with Rabbits were well received. But when the game appeared on the Ubisoft show a few days later, the script worked and was really upset-it looks great and the tactical turn-based shooting blend is smart with genre classics and fresh ideas. It was a combination. The final game was really great and we also added a pretty good add-on adventure with a Donkey Kong theme.
Video GamesIGN

Dolmen - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for a look at the world, terrifying creatures, and more from the upcoming new action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror elements. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called "Dolmen". These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionizing space exploration, and changing the known world forever. Dolmen arrives in 2022 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What platforms is Redfall on?

One of the surprise reveals at E3 2021 was Redfall, a cooperative shooter from Arkane Austin, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored series. Arkane has a reputation for not making “normal” shooter games, instead opting to push genre conventions with each new release, and Redfall is no exception. Billed...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Vampire-slaying co-op shooter Redfall announced at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase ended its killer games lineup with Arkane Austin's newest IP, Redfall, in a cinematic trailer highlighting the game's vampire-blasting premise. The Prey and Dishonored developer dropped the announcement trailer for Redfall during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase event. Xbox Wire says the game is a co-op, open-world, first-person shooter that pits players against a bloodthirsty legion of vampires. You'll be able to play either solo or with a group of friends when the game launches next summer on Xbox Series X|S.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - Official Announcement Trailer | E3 2021 - IGN

A woman who bought a set of second-hand nightstands at a thrift store got a blast from the past when she found an old note stuffed inside, she claimed in a viral TikTok video. The sequel to award-winning Far: Lone Sails, Far: Changing Tides was introduced during the PC Gaming Show on Sunday. It takes players on a journey through a flooded landscape aboard a makeshift ship.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Trailer and Closed Alpha Announced

Game developer Sharkmob has recently announced its newest title, a battle royale game titled Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. This new battle royale game is set to launch later this year on PC. The developers announced that there will be a chance for players to try out this game this coming Closed Alpha on July 2.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

NisAmerica Releases Announcement Trailer For Upcoming RPG Monark

NisAmerica, in collaboration with developers FurYu and Lancarse, have announced their latest game, Monark. The development team comprises members who were previously working on the Shin Megami Tensei series, a popular and highly praised RPG that is set in a post-apocalyptical world with engaging characters and a compelling storyline. Today, the developers have unveiled their most recent work, Monark, which is set to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam) and the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2022. Monark will feature both English and Japanese voiceovers. The game is currently available for pre-order as the limited edition, priced at USD$99.99, offers players a Collector’s Box, hardcover art book, VANI limited soundtrack, a cloth poster and acrylic stands.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Elden Ring release date announced with gameplay reveal trailer

Elden Ring release date is set for January 21, 2021. That is still roughly half a year away but considering how much the fans waited for any info, this wait for the actual launch shouldn't be hard to go through. Unlike many "gameplay" trailers these days, From Software actually used...