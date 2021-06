PARIS (AP) — The French Open has wrapped up with Novak Djokovic coming back from a two-set deficit to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. That gave Djokovic his second title at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall. He is just one away from tying his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic also won the Australian Open in February and so is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam. The women’s doubles final was won by singles champion Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. Krejcikova is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to sweep the singles and doubles trophies at Roland Garros.