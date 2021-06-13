Magic shooting guard Terrence Ross found new ways to score

This is the 15th in a series of player capsules from the Orlando Magic’s 2020-21 season. For the rest, go to O rlandoSentinel.com/magic:

Terrence Ross, guard

Games: 46. Games started: 2.

Per-game averages: 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.6 turnovers, 29.3 minutes.

Shooting: 41.2% FG, 33.7% 3FG, 87.0% FT

Contract status: Ross completed the second year of a four-year contract he signed with the Magic in 2019. He is set to earn $12.5 million next season.

Top game: Feb. 17 vs. Knicks — 30 points (10-for-16 shooting, 5-for-6 on 3s), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers, 25.2 Game Score

The buzz: Ross once again excelled in his role as the team’s primary bench scorer, consistently living up to his “Human Torch” nickname . His production was especially important for a team lacking perimeter offensive punch.

Ross started the season on a roll. He reached the 20-point mark three times in his first five games and was the team’s leading scorer (22.0 ppg). In all, Ross scored at least 20 points in nearly one-third (15) of his games.

A few statistics jump out when you look at Ross’ season numbers. First, he averaged career highs in points (15.6) and assists (2.3). Second, he got to the free-throw line a career-best 3.0 times per game. And third, he took more 2-point shots per game than he ever has as opponents took away his 3-point looks. During his hot start, Ross averaged 14.1 shots per game, with 7.7 of those coming inside the arc. That was a trend that continued throughout the season.

The adjustment by Ross improved his dribble-and-shoot game and made him a more well-rounded scorer. It also expanded his playmaking chances as he attracted defenders when he drove the ball more.

Of course, Ross was still solid from the 3-point line. He had 16 games where he made at least three 3-pointers, and 15 games where he shot 40% or better from behind the arc.

He made eight 3s — one shy of his career-high — during a 102-97 loss to the Heat on March 14.

But Ross also struggled at times from long range, particularly in the games that followed the season-ending knee injury to Markelle Fultz that began a series of shuffling in the Magic backcourt.

Prior to Fultz’s injury, Ross was shooting 46.7% from the 3-point line. In the four games after Fultz went out, Ross shot 7.7% (1-for-13) from behind the arc. Stretching that out further, Ross shot 25% (22-for-88) on 3s in 17 games from Jan. 8 to Feb. 11.

Ross was hampered by a sore knee that kept him out of nine games after the All-Star break. When he returned, he shot just 20.5% from 3 (8-for-39) in his next 10 games, then missed the last month of the season (16 games) with back spasms.

After the trades of Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon in late March, Ross became the team’s longest-tenured player. And even though he didn’t play in the final month, Ross joined the other Magic veterans in providing leadership and guidance for the younger players in the closing weeks of the season.

The future: We don’t know what the Magic offense — or the roster, for that matter — will look like next season, but the team certainly can lean on Ross’ versatile perimeter game. His mentorship also would continue to prove valuable for the younger players.

Of course, Ross could be on the move amid the Magic’s rebuild. He has two years left on his current contract that pays him a $12.5 million next season and $11.5 million the following year. Those are serious bargains for an accomplished and athletic shooting guard, especially one with two years of contractual control left. Ross would surely be a key addition for a contending team looking for some bench firepower. If the Magic choose to move Ross to create playing time for younger players, he likely would not lack for suitors.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Roy Parry at rparry@orlandosentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @osroyparry