I fear that Brits are losing the knack of freedom. Not all of us. Many of us have been gleefully exercising the few freedoms returned to us by the government last month. We’ve been in pubs, in work, at football matches, mingling in a way that was illegal for so much of the past year. But there is unquestionably a sense of trepidation across the land. Do we really want to rush back to the free life, people ask? Maybe we should stay indoors a little longer, to dodge those scary variants. Perhaps lockdown wasn’t so bad after all. Maybe it was good for us.