MANAMA, Bahrain (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. As the COVID-19 global pandemic spread across the globe last year, more employees began working from home and other remote locations for extended periods. While many welcomed the benefits of remote work, it exposed organizations to additional risks and vulnerabilities. The rapid digitization unleashed by the pandemic makes proactive corporate governance more important than ever. Saleh Hussain’s newest book, ‘Corporate Governance: Challenges in the Digitalized Era,’ will help organizations install effective corporate Governance, regardless of their previous level of implementation. The author is a leading expert on corporate governance (CG), and has published over ten books on the topic in English and Arabic. A professional banker with over forty years of banking experience, Hussain spent the last twenty years as CEO of various banks and financial institutions.