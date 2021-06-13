Leeds and England star Kalvin Phillips reveals father’s jail time and pays tribute to mother who would often go starving at night as midfielder gets match-winning assist in Euro 2020 opener

At the beginning of both of their warm-up matches before Euro 2020, England set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jack Grealish as the No 10 in front of a defensive midfield duo. But the return of Mason Mount for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia saw Gareth Southgate switch back to the 4-3-3 shape which served them so well in qualifying, and the decision to go with a less rigid midfield played a crucial role in their victory at Wembley.A well-balanced central three saw Mount and Kalvin Phillips given licence to surge forwards and an obligation to press...