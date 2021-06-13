WEC – TOYOTA TAKES HARD-FOUGHT 1-2; FERRARI LOCKS-OUT TOP SPOTS IN LMGTE PRO – NEWPAPER24

Cancel
Motorsports

WEC – TOYOTA TAKES HARD-FOUGHT 1-2; FERRARI LOCKS-OUT TOP SPOTS IN LMGTE PRO

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEC – TOYOTA TAKES HARD-FOUGHT 1-2; FERRARI LOCKS-OUT TOP SPOTS IN LMGTE PRO. Spherical 2 of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship noticed an epic battle for victory in every of the lessons, with Toyota Gazoo Racing taking a 1-2 on the head of the 32 automotive subject on the finish of the 8 Hours of Portimão. The #8 Toyota GR010-Hybrid, pushed by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima, took a final gasp win after being challenged by the #7 Toyota within the ultimate quarter-hour of the race and a race lengthy problem by the #36 Alpine Elf Matmut A480-Gibson.

