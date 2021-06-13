Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase: Everything Announced (Live Updates)

Happy Friday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released digitally on November 11, with physical releases to follow on December 7. The news comes alongside a first look at the updated versions of the three classic games. The Trilogy costs $59.99 USD / £54.99. Sony has announced a State of Play broadcast for Wednesday, October 27. The show will be around 20 minutes long, and will focus on "upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4". The showcase will begin at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (that's October 28 at 8am AEDT). The show will include new looks at games we've already heard about, and "a few reveals from our partners around the world." Amazon has announced that it will be taking measures to ban players who recently exploited a glitch in New World's 1.0.3 update, which brought server transfers to the game. As reported by PCGamer, the "gold dupe" glitch allowed players to duplicate gold and items. How it works is that if players sent gold to another player and logged off and then logged back in again, the gold they traded beforehand would still be in their inventory. Of course, word of this glitch spread quickly. Amazon addressed the glitch in a statement and said that "players found deliberately using this condition to gain advantage will be banned for exploiting. We will also remove items or gold received where appropriate." Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO