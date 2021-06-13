Cancel
Firefighters gain ground containing Rosie Creek and Salcha River wildfires near Fairbanks

By Alaska Division of Forestry
akfireinfo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters continue working to fully contain two small wildfires burning on opposite sides of the Tanana Valley near Fairbanks. The 1-acre Rosie Creek Fire (#174), which was reported early Saturday afternoon in the Rosie Creek area about 14 miles southwest of Fairbanks, was reportedly 90 percent contained as of Sunday morning and fire managers are expecting full containment by the end of shift today.

