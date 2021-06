The opening cinematic for the upcoming time travel RPG Cris Tales has dropped and it looks absolutely amazing. That isn’t exactly a surprise, as Cris Tales looks amazing overall, but it’s still great to see. Under ordinary circumstances, the opening movie of a game–particularly an RPG–showcases the characters and world using higher animation quality than the game itself offers, but Cris Tales is an exception. By which we mean, the opening movie looks like it contains game-accurate graphics, because the in-game graphics look like an animated Disney movie. The special effects are gorgeous, the character designs are vibrant, and the imagery is gorgeous. If you haven’t seen the opening video yet, here it is.