Jeep Looks Ready To Unleash Gladiator Hybrid
Aside from the V8-powered Rubicon 392 model, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe (pronounced four-by-ee) plug-in hybrid model is the fastest, most powerful one available. It pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to produce 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, plus a 25-mile all-electric driving range. We doubt Jeep would go through the trouble to develop this new PHEV drivetrain without plans to put it into other vehicles. The next choice is pretty obvious.carbuzz.com