Jeep Looks Ready To Unleash Gladiator Hybrid

There are few things in this world that go better together than a gearhead, a fast BMW, and the Autobahn, especially when you're driving an 823-horsepower Manhart BMW M8 Competition. Modern BMWs make a ton of power. The BMW M5 CS, for example, churns out 627 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but that is child's play compared to what tuners such as Manhart are getting out of BMW engines. In the following video we get to see what kind of damage an 800-hp M8 can do when let free on German highways.