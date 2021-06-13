This Week's Collection Of 'Psycho Roommate' Tweets

Another week has passed, which means the poor people of Twitter have survived another week living with their psycho roomies against all odds. There are plenty of shady roommates out there that seem to have arrived fresh off the plane from the underworld, and we seriously don't understand how their victims come out unscathed. Maybe if you hide out in your room long enough, they won't know you're home. However, it's more likely that they're psycho enough to wait until you finally creep out of your room so that they can go psycho on you once again. Sigh. Scroll down for this week's crazy roomie tweets.