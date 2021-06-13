Here's how you can get a free Fiesta medal from Goodwill San Antonio
San Antonians eager to grow their Fiesta medal collections will have opportunities this week to get their hands on Goodwill San Antonio’s 2020 medal for free. After Fiesta was canceled last year, the nonprofit is offering its commemorative 75th anniversary Fiesta medal to people who either donate food to the San Antonio Food Bank or visit select Goodwill locations to learn about their career services and vocational training programs.www.expressnews.com