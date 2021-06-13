Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Here's how you can get a free Fiesta medal from Goodwill San Antonio

By Andres Picon
expressnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonians eager to grow their Fiesta medal collections will have opportunities this week to get their hands on Goodwill San Antonio’s 2020 medal for free. After Fiesta was canceled last year, the nonprofit is offering its commemorative 75th anniversary Fiesta medal to people who either donate food to the San Antonio Food Bank or visit select Goodwill locations to learn about their career services and vocational training programs.

www.expressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Perishable Food#Charity#San Antonians#Goodwill San Antonio#The San Antonio Food Bank#The Food Bank#S W Loop#The Goodwill Goliad Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Butler County, ALPosted by
CNN

9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle

(CNN) — Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock. Eight of the children killed, ranging in age from 4 to 17, were in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, Garlock said. The youth ranch provides a home for neglected or abused school-age children, according to the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, the nonprofit that manages the Tallapoosa County girls ranch and others across the state.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...