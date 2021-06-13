Cancel
Movies

'Quiet Place Part II' tops North American box office with $11.7M

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski arrive at the "A Quiet Place Part II" world premiere in 2020 in New York City. The movie was No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- A Quiet Place Part II is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $11.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is In the Heights with $11.4 million, followed by Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway at No. 3 with $10.4 million, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It at No. 4 with $10 million and Cruella at No. 5 with $6.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Spirit Untamed at No. 6 with $2.5 million, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at No. 7 with $1 million, Wrath of Man at No. 8 with $615,000, Queen Bees at No. 9 with $330,000 and Spiral at No. 10 with $305,000.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also streaming online in an effort to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

One year ago from March 13-15, the last weekend before most theaters closed because of the pandemic, the total gross at the box office was about $54 million.

This weekend, the Top 10 grossed about $55 million.

