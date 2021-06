Welcome to Day 7 of the European Championships! The second round of group stage matches continues today with three more games and two (maybe three?) Barça players in action. Ukraine and North Macedonia kick things off before Martin Braithwaite and Denmark try to bounce back from a traumatic opening day and stay alive in the tournament when they meet high-flying Belgium. Then it’s Frenkie Day in Amsterdam as De Jong, Memphis Depay and the Netherlands can move closer to the knockout stages if they win against Austria in the final match of the day.