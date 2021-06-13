Ransomware cartels using new tactics to extort money | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Phishing attacks continue to plague organizations across the globe with great success, but why?. Cybercriminals are targeting the human element of organizations. Additionally, they are developing techniques to use an organization’s employees as the first point of entry. According to the 2021 Verizon DBIR report, of the 3,841 security breaches reported using social engineering, phishing was the key vector for over 80% of them. The 2021 Proof Point State of the Phish report states that 66% of organizations saw targeted phishing attempts in 2020, showing that no corporation is immune to phishing attacks. For example, the SANS Institute, a provider of cybersecurity training and certification services, lost over 28,000 items of personally identifiable information (PII) in a data breach that occurred after a staff member fell victim to a phishing attack. We share these statistics to highlight the business value of the Social-Engineer Phishing Service (SEPS). The goal of this service is to train your employees to become your company’s first line of defense.