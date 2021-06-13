Goose Busts Out “Factory Fiction” At Connecticut Homecoming [Photos/Video/Full-Show Audio]

June 12th, 2021 will live forever in Goose lore. Sometimes the moment is too big for words. Here’s to hoping these come close, but knowing that they won’t. Goose returned to Connecticut on Saturday night for a sold out homecoming in New Haven, just 30 miles from Wilton High School where the gallinaceous gaggle made their childhood nest. Mother Nature has taken the term water fowl a little too seriously as of late, and a shift in the forecast that brought unexpectedly pleasant early summer weather gave fans a chance to root down and get ready for the evening’s shenanigans in the adjacent parking lots pre-show. With showtime nearing and a palpable excitement in the air, the ravenous crowd filed into the friendly confines of the converted tennis center that is the Northeast’s newest sanctum for jam bands and one just couldn’t shake the feeling that this was shaping up to be one of *those* nights.