Monster Hunter Stories 2 unveiled a new trailer at last night’s Summer Game Fest and will be reappearing at the Capcom Showcase on June 14. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the new installment in the spin-off series of Capcom’s monster hunter saga, could be seen again in a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021. The new advance previews some of the creatures that we will be able to see throughout the adventure and the characters that we will be able to meet in it. Also detailed are some of the Deluxe version incentives and the official amiibo that will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.